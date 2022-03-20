Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Get Envela alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a return on equity of 45.53% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Envela (Get Rating)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envela (ELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.