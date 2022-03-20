Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. 528,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.