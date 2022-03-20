Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACET. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

