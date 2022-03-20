Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

DRH stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 204,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $44,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

