Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United States Steel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

X opened at $32.96 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

