Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. (ERELY) to Issue Dividend of $1.39 on April 7th

Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.3944 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.
ERELY stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16. Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
