Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises about 1.8% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 83,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 138,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

