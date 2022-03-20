Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to post $98.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $98.80 million. Everbridge reported sales of $82.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $429.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $505.95 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

