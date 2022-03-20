Evergreen Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EVGRU)

Evergreen’s (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 21st. Evergreen had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EVGRU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Evergreen has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.09.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.