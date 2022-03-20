ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

EXLS stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,115. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.20.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

