Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.