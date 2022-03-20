EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of EZFL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EzFill has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18.
EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).
EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)
EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.
