EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EZFL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EzFill has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EzFill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EzFill in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EzFill in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EzFill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EzFill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

