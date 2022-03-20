Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several research firms have commented on FSS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 609,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. Federal Signal has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

