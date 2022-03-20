FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.91.

NYSE FDX opened at $218.91 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.66.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 36,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of FedEx by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

