Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.18 on May 17th

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FEV opened at GBX 304 ($3.95) on Friday. Fidelity European Trust has a one year low of GBX 256.50 ($3.34) and a one year high of GBX 384.25 ($5.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 319.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42.
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
