Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 130,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 927.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $54.20 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

