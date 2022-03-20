Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,069,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

