Financial Contrast: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

8.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 45.35% 139.55% 44.23% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Alset EHome International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.42 $2.08 million $1.64 2.99 Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.25 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Alset EHome International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.