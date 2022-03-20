Financial Contrast: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.43 -$65.67 million ($5.10) -5.21 Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 122.21 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Indonesia Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.08%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 74.71%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Indonesia Energy (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

