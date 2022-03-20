Financial Survey: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Limestone Bancorp and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

Limestone Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Limestone Bancorp pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 25.55% 11.85% 1.09% First Merchants 36.97% 11.02% 1.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and First Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.44 $14.91 million $1.96 10.96 First Merchants $555.96 million 4.18 $205.53 million $3.81 11.34

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats Limestone Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

