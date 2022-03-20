First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in First Community by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.