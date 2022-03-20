First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $451.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.