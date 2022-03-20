First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $88.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

