First United Bank & Trust Buys 5,995 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vontier were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 7,133.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 985,066 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 49.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,900,000 after buying an additional 617,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vontier by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after buying an additional 601,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.