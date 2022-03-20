First United Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 91,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 96,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 853,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

