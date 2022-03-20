Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 534,625 shares.The stock last traded at $26.99 and had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,398 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Flywire by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after buying an additional 338,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $37,603,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

