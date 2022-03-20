Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $357,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

