Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.