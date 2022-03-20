Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,687,302. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

