Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.88. 306,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,466. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

