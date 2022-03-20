Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Cut to €57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.