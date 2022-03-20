Fredrik Widlund Sells 34,605 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £69,902.10 ($90,900.00).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 49,801 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £103,088.07 ($134,054.71).

CLI stock opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.27. The firm has a market cap of £857.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. CLS’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.77) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

CLS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.