Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to €83.40 at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.71.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.