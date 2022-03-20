Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to €83.40 at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.71.
FMS stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.