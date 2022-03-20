Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €84.90 to €83.40. The stock had previously closed at $34.06, but opened at $33.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

