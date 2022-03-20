FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Up 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 102,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUFD. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000.

