FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Raised to $5.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $551.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.99.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

