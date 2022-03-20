fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $24.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in fuboTV by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

