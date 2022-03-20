Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,028,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Futu were worth $44,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,574,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Futu by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

FUTU opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.