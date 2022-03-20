FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Adobe in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $10.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $453.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

