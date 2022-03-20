FY2022 EPS Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Cut by Cormark

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the auto parts company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 83.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 336,295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.