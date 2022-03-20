G. Timothy Laney Sells 10,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $42.60 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in National Bank by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 120,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after buying an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Bank by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 108,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

