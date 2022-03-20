G. Timothy Laney Sells 10,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00.
Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $42.60 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in National Bank by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 120,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after buying an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Bank by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 108,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
