GAN (GAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $5.61 on Friday. GAN has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GAN by 56.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GAN by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

