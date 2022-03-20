Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $165.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $119.61 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

