Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $165.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.
NYSE:GRMN opened at $119.61 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.94.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
