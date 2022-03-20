Geeq Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $264,197.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $264,197.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00035536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

