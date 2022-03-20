Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSE:GNE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

