Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.17 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

