Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,708,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

