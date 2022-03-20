Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,125. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.