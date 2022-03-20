Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,654,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,748,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,161. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

