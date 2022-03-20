GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $103,034.18 and approximately $129.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.